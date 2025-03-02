Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commvault Systems by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $238,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $170.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

