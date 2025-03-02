Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). 444,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 841,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £43.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.56.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

