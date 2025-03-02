Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 317.6% in February

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 317.6% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 72,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,916. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

