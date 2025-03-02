Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 156 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COP. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

