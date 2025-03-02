Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Creative Planning grew its stake in WD-40 by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WD-40 by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $238.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.90 and a 200-day moving average of $254.28. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $211.03 and a 52-week high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

