Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $214,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,082,000 after acquiring an additional 248,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $102.71 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

