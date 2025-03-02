Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 216,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,721. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
