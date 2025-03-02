Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 216,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,721. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

