Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $7,597,775.36 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00.

NYSE NET opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

