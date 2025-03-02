Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $7,597,775.36 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE NET opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

