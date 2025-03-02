Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 602 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 88.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2 %

INTU stock opened at $613.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.90 and its 200 day moving average is $627.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,736.20. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.88.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

