Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,069 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,072,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

