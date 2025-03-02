Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,240 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.42% of Allison Transmission worth $38,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.