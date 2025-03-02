Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,693 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $64,016,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $42,762,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tapestry by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,244,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 539,793 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,121,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,596,000 after purchasing an additional 298,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $357,732,000 after purchasing an additional 272,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.3 %

TPR stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

