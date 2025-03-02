Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after buying an additional 2,606,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $109,490,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

