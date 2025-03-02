Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 23,047 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

