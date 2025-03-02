Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455,625 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.40% of Riskified worth $20,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at $150,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Riskified by 107.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Riskified by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Riskified by 61.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.