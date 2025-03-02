Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,987 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

SPOT opened at $608.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $249.58 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

