Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,420 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.