Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,420 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
