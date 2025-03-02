Citigroup Lowers Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $33.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of RKLB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,107.22. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

