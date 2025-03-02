CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $27.93 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

