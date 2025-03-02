Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after buying an additional 1,848,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after buying an additional 1,364,635 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,750,000 after buying an additional 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,335,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

