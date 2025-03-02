Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.