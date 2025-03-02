Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Shares Up 21.6% – Here’s What Happened

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 203,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Chinook Tyee Industry Stock Up 21.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Chinook Tyee Industry

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

