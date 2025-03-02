China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
