Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$10.36 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.77 and a 1 year high of C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

