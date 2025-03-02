Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
