Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

