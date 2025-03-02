Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $93,975.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,086.45. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $858,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,364.53. This represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,138 shares of company stock worth $4,229,012. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

