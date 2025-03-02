CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.16. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.
CGX Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33.
About CGX Energy
CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.
