CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.54.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

