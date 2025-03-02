Certara’s (CERT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Certara stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 3,387,590 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth about $27,292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $17,852,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after buying an additional 1,651,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.