Certara's (CERT) "Overweight" Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERTFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Certara Stock Down 3.4 %

Certara stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 3,387,590 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth about $27,292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $17,852,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after buying an additional 1,651,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

