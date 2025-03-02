Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

CRNT stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.59. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

