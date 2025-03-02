Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 215.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

