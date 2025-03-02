Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cellectis stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.06. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cellectis by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $5,547,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

