Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cellectis
Cellectis Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cellectis by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $5,547,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
