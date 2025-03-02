CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CB Scientific Trading Down 25.9 %

Shares of CBSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.