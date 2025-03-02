CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CB Scientific Trading Down 25.9 %
Shares of CBSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About CB Scientific
