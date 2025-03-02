CARV Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. CARV has a total market cap of $76.99 million and $10.81 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CARV has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One CARV token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CARV alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,784.06 or 0.99664873 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,532.81 or 0.99372968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About CARV

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,850,382 tokens. CARV’s official website is carv.io. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,850,382 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.41210573 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,717,223.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CARV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.