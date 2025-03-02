Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 167,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 469,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 62,357.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 655,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $10,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cars.com by 609.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
