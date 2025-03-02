Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 56.5% in February

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 67,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CREV stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Carbon Revolution Public has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

