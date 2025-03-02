CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 6,206,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.7 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.92 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

