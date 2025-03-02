CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 6,206,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.7 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.92 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
