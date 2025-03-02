Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 12,753 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

