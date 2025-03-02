Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 324.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $42,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIA opened at $438.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.90 and a 200 day moving average of $429.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

