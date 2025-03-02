Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Workiva Stock Up 0.1 %

Workiva stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

