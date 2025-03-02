Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 72,930 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

