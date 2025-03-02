Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $561.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.15% of Home Depot worth $561,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

