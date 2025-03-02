Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 76,170 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 230,001 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. North of South Capital LLP grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after buying an additional 191,486 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.