Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

