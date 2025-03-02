Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 270,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,176. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

