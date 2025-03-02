Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Capgemini Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 270,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,176. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.
Capgemini Company Profile
