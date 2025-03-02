Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

