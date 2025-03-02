Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 28,573 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

