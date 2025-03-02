Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,424,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,486,000 after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

