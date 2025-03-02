Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 818 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after acquiring an additional 342,365 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,962,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after acquiring an additional 66,765 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

