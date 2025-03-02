Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 86,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 170,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 920,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

